15 Jun 2021
7:57 pm

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation 

Ramaphosa is expected to announce stricter lockdown measures as Covid-19 infection rates continue to soar. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Government confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address the nation at 8pm. 

Ramaphosa is expected to announce stricter lockdown measures as Covid-19 infection rates continue to soar. 

South Africa’s official death toll currently stands at 57,879, with many provinces including Gauteng entering a third wave. 

Ahead of the meeting, it was reported that another alcohol sales ban, as well as an earlier curfew and a limit on public gatherings, would be enforced. 

Spar’s TOPS liquor outlets in KwaZulu-Natal have already preempted another ban on alcohol sales, announcing the removal of alcohol from their shelves just hours before the scheduled family meeting. 

Watch Ramaphosa’s live address, courtesy of SABC News, below.

