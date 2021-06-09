Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Accident victims take Mbalula to court over new RAF rules

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Applicants requesting an urgent interdict say the new RAF directives are unlawful and make the process unnecessarily difficult for claimants.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter
A group of frustrated claimants are taking on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) over a new directive changing the rules under which victims file accident claims. Top law firm Adams & Adams is representing a  group of accident victims whose claims have been rejected as a result of a new management directive which stipulates additional requirements for a claim to be processed. The directive is part of a new strategy adopted by the RAF to reduce costs and increase the pace at which claims are processed. In order to address challenges which have constrained the...

