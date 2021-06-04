Multimedia
Government | Multimedia | News
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
4 Jun 2021
8:31 pm

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses black business at BMF gala dinner

Citizen reporter

The event is being held under the theme: 'Celebrating 45 years of driving ethical leadership and transformation in South Africa.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Screenshot (Youtube)

President Cyril is delivering the keynote address at the Black Management Forum’s (BMF’s) presidential gala dinner.

The event is being held under the theme: “Celebrating 45 years of driving ethical leadership and transformation in South Africa.”

Watch the address below.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

'MPs struggle to make ends meet': Ramaphosa pleads backbenchers' case
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Mbeki gives Cyril fire power for Zuma
1 day ago
1 day ago

NEWS

Has Public Protector and Ramaphosa's relationship gone sour?
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Thabo Mbeki is back – with the last laugh
3 days ago
3 days ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

'MPs struggle to make ends meet': Ramaphosa pleads backbenchers' case
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Mbeki gives Cyril fire power for Zuma
1 day ago
1 day ago

NEWS

Has Public Protector and Ramaphosa's relationship gone sour?
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Thabo Mbeki is back – with the last laugh
3 days ago
3 days ago