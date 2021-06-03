Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
3 Jun 2021
4:30 am
Government
Government | Premium

Limpopo MEC gives municipality ultimatum over VBS saga

Alex Japho Matlala

The municipality invested R30 million with VBS Mutual Bank. The investment was later deemed illegal and in contravention of the MFMA.

Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu has given the Thulamela local municipality in the Vhembe region an ultimatum. This is with regard to the implementation of the remedial actions against those who invested municipal funds into the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank. Makamu, who is also Limpopo ANC deputy secretary, has given the council seven working days to implement the remedial actions as per the recommendations of the provincial Treasury. ALSO READ: R180 million corruption allegations see Hawks raid Limpopo municipality The municipality invested R30 million with the bank. The investment was later deemed illegal...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Tragic start to week devoted to child safety
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

ANC gets security ahead of Limpopo elective conferences
1 day ago
1 day ago

POLITICS

Two Mathale proteges eyeing Ramaphosa ally's ANC position
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Future of SA lies with Ramaphosa, says Limpopo's Mathabatha
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago