Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
1 Jun 2021
8:04 am
News
Government | News | Premium | South Africa

Prisoners livid over delayed parole due to being ignored by dept

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Prisoners have claimed they were being deliberately kept behind bars, despite meeting all the obligations which would qualify them for parole.

Boksburg Correctional Services Centre inmates showcase their skills during the Correctional Services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla’s visit on October 05, 2016 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The visit was aimed at showcasing the prisoners’ rehabilitation progress and development at the centre. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane)
More than 200 prisoners at Leeuwkop Correctional Facility in Johannesburg claim to be overdue for release on parole, despite the department of correctional services denying it. Prisoners have claimed they were being deliberately kept behind bars, despite meeting all the obligations which would qualify them for parole. For one prisoner, 53-year-old David Sibeko*, the promise of his release date earlier this month after over a decade behind bars has been broken and so has his faith in the criminal justice system. After contracting Covid-19 and spending weeks in a single cell, monitored by a nurse last year, Sibeko became one...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Prison vaccine rollout begins amid Covid-19 safety concerns
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

WORLD

Russia to send prisoners for Arctic cleanup
3 months ago
3 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Oscar Pistorius is a ‘model inmate’ in prison as parole rumours swirl
4 months ago
4 months ago

CRIME

WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury 'prison break'
10 months ago
10 months ago