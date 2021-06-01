Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
1 minute read
1 Jun 2021
6:33 am
News
Government | News | Premium | South Africa

Government coming for your smokes again

Brian Sokutu

Described by the tobacco industry as detrimental to the South African economy, the new Bill seeks to ban outdoor smoking in public areas.

Picture: iStock
In what is likely to lead to a legal showdown with the multi-billion-rand tobacco industry, government and organs of civil society have launched a fierce opposition to smoking. This endorses the acceleration of the parliamentary passage of the proposed Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law. ALSO READ: Figures of illicit trade ‘alarming’ Described by the tobacco industry as detrimental to the South African economy, the Bill seeks to: Introduce plain cigarette packaging. Remove designated smoking areas in restaurants. Ban outdoor smoking in public areas. Ban retailers displaying cigarettes and vending machines. Regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TRAVEL

British American Tobacco SA concerned about surge in cigarette robberies
4 months ago
4 months ago

BUSINESS NEWS

No cigarette price increase on the cards yet, says Fita chair
9 months ago
9 months ago

SOUTH AFRICA

WATCH: Why this guy spent most of his salary on illicit smokes
9 months ago
9 months ago
PREMIUM!

OPINION

Were cigarettes really even bad in the first place?
10 months ago
10 months ago