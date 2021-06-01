Government coming for your smokes again

In what is likely to lead to a legal showdown with the multi-billion-rand tobacco industry, government and organs of civil society have launched a fierce opposition to smoking. This endorses the acceleration of the parliamentary passage of the proposed Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law. ALSO READ: Figures of illicit trade ‘alarming’ Described by the tobacco industry as detrimental to the South African economy, the Bill seeks to: Introduce plain cigarette packaging. Remove designated smoking areas in restaurants. Ban outdoor smoking in public areas. Ban retailers displaying cigarettes and vending machines. Regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco...

In what is likely to lead to a legal showdown with the multi-billion-rand tobacco industry, government and organs of civil society have launched a fierce opposition to smoking.

This endorses the acceleration of the parliamentary passage of the proposed Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill into law.

Described by the tobacco industry as detrimental to the South African economy, the Bill seeks to:

Introduce plain cigarette packaging.

Remove designated smoking areas in restaurants.

Ban outdoor smoking in public areas.

Ban retailers displaying cigarettes and vending machines.

Regulate e-cigarettes as tobacco products.

Addressing the “World No Tobacco Day” webinar yesterday, under the #committoquit theme, Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla claimed that tobacco brought a huge burden to the South African economy.

“One gets puzzled when hearing many people talking about the risk to the economy in reference to reduced profits attributed to a ban during levels 4 and 5 lockdowns.

“This is naïve and negates the reality that the economic impact of smoking outweighs so-called losses by tobacco companies.

“The argument about access to illicit cigarettes is not what we want to promote – an area which needs the law enforcement to intervene.

“Smoking is responsible for R14 billion costs of expenditure in our health services – just over 4% of the total budget,” said Phaahla.