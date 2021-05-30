Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said last week that the government was noticing a spike in new Covid-19 infections and related deaths.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm tonight on the government’s Covid-19 response.

The President’s address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

Speculation is rife that the NCCC, which met last Tuesday, could move the country to a higher lockdown level.

There are fears the NCCC could impose restrictions on alcohol sales, gatherings and a change to the national curfew. South Africa is currently under lockdown level 1.

“As South Africa rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” said Ramaphosa.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 1 659 070, with 4 515 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

70 deaths were also recorded, bringing the total to 56 363.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe