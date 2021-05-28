NA approves 0% salary increment for public office bearers 

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommended a 0% salary increment for the financial year 2020/2021.

The National Assembly (NA) plenary sitting on Thursday approved President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposals of a 0% salary increases for judges, magistrates, the Public Protector, Deputy Public Protector and Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission effective from 1 April 2020.

Ramaphosa, had informed Speaker Thandi Modise that he had received annual salary recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

The Commission recommended a 0% salary increment for the financial year 2020/2021 after considering the fiscal condition of the country, the State’s wage bill, and the impact of the Public Office Bearer’s salary increment on the fiscus and general economic status of the country, which has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, for the financial year 2020/2021.

“Having considered the Commission’s recommendation, the President intended to determine a 0% salary increase for the judges, magistrates, the Public Protector, Deputy Public Protector and Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission,” a statement from parliament reads.

Approval from both Houses of Parliament – the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly – is required for the proposed remuneration of the judges and magistrates to become effective.

However a plenary sitting of the National Council of Provinces is yet to decide on the issue.