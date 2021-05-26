Rorisang Kgosana
Prasa pleads poverty in the face of mounting union anger

Rorisang Kgosana

Prasa says they can't afford an agreement signed in October 2020, and they don't know when they will be able to pay workers what is due to them.

Picture: Gallo image
While the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) had promised a 5% wage increase for their workers over the next three years, the state-owned entity (SOE) has now admitted that it doesn’t have the funds to meet the agreement. This means they are staring down the barrel of Labour Court action by unions, in an attempt to force them to abide by their agreement. At least 12,000 workers within bargaining grade, junior, and non-management staff in all Prasa entities aside from Autopax, had signed a three-year, 5% wage increase agreement for the 2020-2021, 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 financial years. ALSO...

