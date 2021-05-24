More questions arise about Mkhize’s mates’ R150m health dept deal

Siyanda Ndlovu

SIU has confirmed that it was investigating Mather and Mitha on allegations of benefiting from Covid-19 contracts valued at more than R82m.

It remains to be seen if the ruling ANC will summon Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to Luthuli House to answer as allegations of corruption levelled against his close associates intensify.

On Sunday the Daily Maverick ran an exposé of how Mkhize’s former personal spokesperson and long-time friend, Tahera Mather, former personal assistant, Naadhira Mitha, are allegedly at the centre of a massive looting communications deal from the department of health (DoH).

In February the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confirmed that it was investigating Mather and Mitha on allegations of benefiting from Covid-19 contracts issued by the DoH valued at more than R82 million.

It said that the investigation formed part of a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year directing the SIU to probe corruption allegations linked to the procurement of personal protective equipment and services by state institutions.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile at the time said that Mkhize was likely to be summoned to Luthuli House to answer some burning issues related to these allegations.

‘R90 million in suspicious payments’

Speaking to 702’s Clement Manyathela, Daily Maverick investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh revealed startling allegations by the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigation that Mather, Mitha, and other third parties pocketed roughly R90 million in suspicious payments emanating from a R150 million Covid-19 and National Health Insurance communications contract.

Myburgh said about R90 million was channelled to entities set up by Mather and Mitha, to businesses and personal accounts of Mather’s immediate family, and to other suspicious third parties, including the late AmaBhaca King Madzikane II Diko’s Royal Bhaca Projects.

He said only about R40 million went towards recipients identified as legitimate service providers and other costs related to the DoH contract and that about R20 million was yet to be accounted for.

The investigation reveals that the DoH paid Digital Vibes in “18 tranches between January 2020 and February 2021”.

In one example of this, Digital Vibes charged the DoH.

Myburgh said that it was startling that the company received a sum of R3.65 million for coordinating Mkhize’s appearance on SABC to announce South Africa’s second wave of Covid-19 infections back in December last year.

He said it was still not clear why the Royal Bhaca family had received a sum of R1 million.