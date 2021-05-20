79 municipal officials facing the music for financial misconduct

Palesa Mofokeng

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality alone has had to institute disciplinary processes against 29 people in the last financial year.

National Treasury says disciplinary processes have been started against 79 municipal officials for financial misconduct in 15 municipalities for the 2020/21 financial year.

The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality accounts for the bulk of these, with disciplinary processes instituted against 29 people during the period.

These figures came to light when Treasury responded to parliamentary questions from DA MP Cilliers Brink.

According to the department the officials include two chief financial officers, seven cashiers and an array of revenue officers, debt collectors, clerks and managers.

If the alleged financial misconduct constitutes a financial offence in terms of Section 173 of the Municipal Finance Management Act, charges have to be laid against the person concerned with the South African Police Service (Saps).

This is in line with Regulation 16(1) of the Municipal Regulations on Financial Misconduct Procedures and Criminal Proceedings

Municipalities must also report in their annual reports all suspensions, disciplinary or criminal proceedings instituted in cases of financial misconduct to different stakeholders.

These include the MEC for local government in the province, the national department responsible for local government, the relevant provincial treasury, National Treasury and the Auditor-General.

Municipality Officials facing disciplinary action Alfred Nzo District Municipality Debt Collection Officer; Revenue Officer and Senior Debtors Clerk Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality Chief Financial Officer Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Head of Supply Chain Management City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality Acting Group Executive Director (4) and Acting Director Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Cashiers (7), Sub-Accountant; Administrators (2) ; Administrative Assistant ; Senior Clerk; Executive Managers (2); Accountant; Admin Officer; Senior Manager (2); Senior Clerk; Clerk; Manager (6) and Admin Assistant eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality Senior Manager; Project Executives, a total of 29 officials have been charged and disciplined Okhahlamba Local Municipality Cashier Alfred Duma Local Municipality Chief Financial Officer; Debt Collector Legal uPhongolo Local Municipality Senior Managers (2) Collins Chabane Local Municipality Manager Revenue; Manager Supply Chain Management; Manager Planning and Development Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality Executive Manager Technical Services; Supply Chain Manager; and Executive Manager: Community Services Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality Divisional Managers (2) Polokwane Local Municipality Assistant Thaba Chweu Local Municipality Supply Chain Manager George Municipality Director: Corporate Services and Director: Community Services

