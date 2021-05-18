Alex Japho Matlala
1 minute read
18 May 2021
7:33 am
Government
Government | Premium | South Africa

Hawks raid Collins Chabane local municipality offices

Alex Japho Matlala

The municipality allegedly awarded a tender worth R173 million to companies without following due supply chain management processes.

File image.
It doesn’t rain but pours for the Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo after the Hawks raided the institution at the weekend following allegations of corruption involving more than R180 million. Hardly a month after the municipality’s former manager, Tsakane Charlotte Ngobeni, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in connection with the R2 billion VBS Mutual Bank looting, the Hawks seized vital tender documents and laptops from the municipality amid allegations of another corruption scandal. The municipality allegedly awarded a tender worth R173 million to companies without following due supply chain management processes. The tender, according to the Hawks,...

Read more on these topics