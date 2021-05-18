Sipho Mabena
18 May 2021
5:40 am
Government
R110 million Mpumalanga road upgrade leads nowhere

The Katjibane community in Mpumalanga appears to have been the victims of incompetence with government infrastructure projects.

Picture: iStock
The R110-million project for the tarring of a rural Mpumalanga main dirt road started in earnest in February last year – but it all turned out to be a pie in the sky. The Katjibane community in Mpumalanga appears to have been the victims of incompetence with government infrastructure projects and, just like promises of a fancy new police station, those of having the main road tarred also simply evaporated. The Mpumalanga provincial government unveiled plans for the R110-million project to tar the local main road in February last year, but there is little to show. ALSO READ: Top cops...

