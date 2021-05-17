Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
17 May 2021
5:49 pm
Government
Government | Premium

‘Broken’ police limping from crisis to crisis

Sipho Mabena

The ISS says a leadership crisis has been manifested by the ongoing tensions between Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Gallo Images
The SA Police Service (Saps) is broken, limping from one crisis to another but the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) believes solutions are in the government’s National Development Plan (NDP) adopted in 2012 but bizarrely ignored. According to ISS research consultant Johan Burger, this all at the expense of victims of crime, including murder, rape and domestic violence yearning for justice. He said the mess that has become of the detective services, police’s Central Firearm Register (CFR) as well as the Forensic Science Laboratory Services (FSLS) was just part of a bigger crisis in the Saps because of inept leadership,...

Read more on these topics