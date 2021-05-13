Marizka Coetzer
13 May 2021
Concerns raised over worsening DNA backlog

Harriet Klopper, a lecturer in forensic criminalistics, said the DNA backlog is not the only issue.

DNA test sample. Picture: YouTube
Criminals could walk free because of a backlog of more than 200 000 forensic tests needed for court prosecutions. But that is not the only problem facing the justice process – because the forensics analysis system is such a mess, police often don’t know where evidence is. Police Minister Bheki Cele told the National Assembly this week the backlog at the South African Police Service Forensic Science Laboratories stands at 208 291 cases of which 36 626 cases are DNA-related and 82 000 of these are related to gender-based violence and femicide. Harriet Klopper, a lecturer in forensic criminalistics, said...

