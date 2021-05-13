Public works milked for R35 million for non-existent police station
Sipho Mabena
Beside the R35 million spent on just the foundation for the station, millions more are apparently being spent on non-existent security to guard the abandoned site.
Only the beginnings of a foundation can be seen on 11 May 2021, where the R35 Million Pungutsha Police Station in Mpumalanga was meant to begin construction in 2014. The temporary but unused buildings setup to accommodate police can be seen in the background. Picture: Jacques Nelles