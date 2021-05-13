Sipho Mabena
13 May 2021
5:00 am
Public works milked for R35 million for non-existent police station

Sipho Mabena

Beside the R35 million spent on just the foundation for the station, millions more are apparently being spent on non-existent security to guard the abandoned site.

Only the beginnings of a foundation can be seen on 11 May 2021, where the R35 Million Pungutsha Police Station in Mpumalanga was meant to begin construction in 2014. The temporary but unused buildings setup to accommodate police can be seen in the background. Picture: Jacques Nelles
What was meant to be a R35 million state-of-the-art police station for the rural community of Katjibane in Mpumalanga seven years ago is today nothing but an abandoned, incomplete and crumbling foundation. [caption id="attachment_2489523" align="alignnone" width="1198"] A resident, on 11 May 2021, walks through the R35 Million Pungutsha Police Station that was meant to begin construction in 2014. Picture: Jacques Nelles[/caption] Construction of the Pungutsha Police Station in the Dr JS Moroka municipality started in 2014 and was supposed to be completed in eight months. Instead, the site was abandoned less than a month later. Heaps of hardened mortar, bricks,...

