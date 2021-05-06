Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
6 May 2021
5:32 pm
Government
Government | Premium

Sars’ unit to use high-tech tools, skills to catch rich tax dodgers

Sipho Mabena

Sars' new unit has 1,000 highly skilled members and it is looking for more to ensure millionaires pay their fair share.

Picture: iStock
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has refused to divulge the composition, size and expertise of its new High Wealth Individual Taxpayer Segment (HWI) unit dedicated to focus on the rich, as this will expose its capacity. Also read: Sars' special unit for rich tax-dodgers is long overdue But spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko said the unit, which has started issuing “welcome” letters to its target group, was made up of high calibre people with skills ranging from special investigations, data capturing, auditing and analysis. He said the unit would benefit from Sars’ massive recruitment drive, which yielded 88,000 applications, including 7,946 applications...

Read more on these topics