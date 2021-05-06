Sipho Mabena
Jets before jabs: Latest SAA bailout takes from Covid-19 vaccines

Treasury admits the R4.3 billion budgeted for Covid-19 vaccines might be insufficient, yet government continues to throw taxpayers’ money at ailing SA Airways.

Not only have the multibillion-rand bailouts to SA Airways (SAA) been at the expense of the poor through consistent budgetary cuts to health, housing and education but they also reek of unfair competition, especially when National Treasury has acknowledged there may not be enough money for Covid-19 vaccinations. The latest cash injection to the failing state airline is against the backdrop of Treasury saying the R4.3 billion set aside for Covid-19 vaccines may not be enough, which raises questions about government’s priorities. Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane told parliament’s standing committee on finance this week a contingency reserve for vaccines would...

