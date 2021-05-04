Mabuyane opens case over corruption claims made against him

News24 Wire

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has opened a case of crimen injuria against his so-called accuser, Phadima Fukula, who claimed the premier had given him money to hand over to a judge in July 2017.

Mabuyane dismissed the claims, saying they were “frivolous”, while branding Fukula an outright liar.

“Today, I have come to open a case of crimen injuria at the Cambridge police station against a pathological liar who has been going around creating this concoction of a case that is completely frivolous from where I am seated.”

He said he was aware people were obsessed about him and trying to find all sorts of reasons to tarnish his name.

According to Fukula, he was working as an ANC branch activist in East London in 2016, and in July 2017, they received an instruction from Mabuyane to meet him and deliver money to Rustenburg in the North West.

Mabuyane raised concerns certain individuals found it easy to lie under oath by making affidavits based on lies, and yet law enforcement agencies did not seem to be taking action against those individuals spreading lies.

Fukula has since mysteriously disappeared without a trace after laying the charges against the premier at the end of March.

Last Thursday, Eastern Cape police released a statement seeking assistance in locating the 29-year-old.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it was believed Fukula could assist them in unlocking the allegations of intimidation and corruption.

“A case of intimidation was reportedly opened in East London on 30 March 2021 of which Fukula is said to be a witness.”

She added a team interviewed him on 9 April, where he requested a short break and never returned.

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team is appealing to anyone who might shed light on Fukula’s whereabouts to come forward.

They said the information would be treated with the strictest confidentiality and must be conveyed to Colonel Patric Matroos on 071 481 2890.