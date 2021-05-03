Brian Sokutu
Ramaphosa's clean-up drive gathers momentum in Ekurhuleni

SIU to investigate corruption and maladministration in the city's affairs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s clean-up campaign pledge, made at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture to eliminate the embedded graft within the ranks of government, appears to be gathering momentum, with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) being in full sights of the City of Ekurhuleni’s procurement procedures. ALSO READ: SIU investigates R27 million Ekurhuleni waste collection contract With Ramaphosa having signed Proclamation R15 of 2021 authoring the SIU to investigate corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Ekurhuleni and the Gauteng department of agriculture, to recover losses incurred by the state, ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe could become the first...

