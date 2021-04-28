Midrand couple battle R133,000 Joburg utility bills

A Midrand couple are battling to cope with more than R100,000 they owe the city of Joburg for utilities and services, despite repeatedly seeking bill correction and debt relief. The municipality has entered the second phase of its debt relief programme introduced in 2019 to deal with the city’s massive debt and billing crisis. As residents continue to complain of incorrect billing, broken meters and punitive disconnections, the city is also battling to deal timeously with each case. In the case of Bongiwe Ndaweni and her husband, Lucas (not their real names), they have rung up R133,000 in unpaid utility...

In the case of Bongiwe Ndaweni and her husband, Lucas (not their real names), they have rung up R133,000 in unpaid utility bills after they were unknowingly billed more than R3,000 a month extra than they expected.

Five years ago, the couple realised they had not received a bill in a year but, according to Lucas, they continued to pay an estimated amount based on how much they were usually charged. The couple have since undergone three separate processes attempting to resolve the dispute with the municipality.

“We got a letter saying we only owe R11,000 for which we were quite happy to settle a few years back.

“We took that up and they later turned around and said the amount was wrong because somebody in the revenue department had mental issues. We raised this as well with the ombud,” Ndaweni said.

According to Lucas, the pair were made to sign an acknowledgement of debt, under the threat that their utility services would be cut off otherwise.

Though they continued to dispute the amount and seek debt relief, in March this year their water supply was cut off for two days – for the second time in as many years.

In July last year, Joburg member of mayoral committee for finance Jolidee Matongo announced a multiple phase undertaking which would give residents the opportunity to have their debt written off.

At the time, the city was of the view that queried bills older than five years could not justifiably be pursued.

Residents have now until 31 July this year to apply to be part of the second phase of the debt relief

programme. New relief measures have also been extended to benefit non-profit organisations, places

of worship and small businesses with a gross revenue income of not more than R3 million.

