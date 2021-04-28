Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
28 Apr 2021
9:53 am
News
Government | News | Premium

Midrand couple battle R133,000 Joburg utility bills

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The couple say they were made to sign an acknowledgement of debt, under the threat that their utility services would be cut off otherwise.

Picture: iStock/ banusevim
A Midrand couple are battling to cope with more than R100,000 they owe the city of Joburg for utilities and services, despite repeatedly seeking bill correction and debt relief. The municipality has entered the second phase of its debt relief programme introduced in 2019 to deal with the city’s massive debt and billing crisis. As residents continue to complain of incorrect billing, broken meters and punitive disconnections, the city is also battling to deal timeously with each case. In the case of Bongiwe Ndaweni and her husband, Lucas (not their real names), they have rung up R133,000 in unpaid utility...

