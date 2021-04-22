Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
22 Apr 2021
5:40 am
Government
Government | Premium

Hawks focus on Limpopo premier’s office

Alex Japho Matlala

The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating allegations of corruption worth over R580 million at the office of Stanley Mathabatha.

The Hawks. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  The office of the premier in Limpopo is under investigation over allegations of corruption involving more than R580 million. The Hawks confirmed the unit was investigating allegations of corruption at the office of the premier. “The case was opened by a senior official working at the office in March this year. We will, however, not dwell much on the details of the case as every little [bit of] information is an important tool of our investigation,” said Hawks Limpopo spokesman Captain Matimba Maluleke yesterday. ALSO READ: Limpopo’s R3 billion wasteful expenditure sets tongues wagging The investigation relates to a...

Read more on these topics