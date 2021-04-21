Tshwane won’t proceed with interdict as bus strike called off

Molefe Seeletsa

Tshwane's bus service resumed on Wednesday morning after operations were halted for almost a week due to the illegal strike by drivers.

The city of Tshwane has announced it won’t be proceeding with its court interdict against its employees who embarked on an “illegal” strike last week.

Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) resumed operations on Wednesday morning after they were halted for almost a week due to a drivers strike.

In a statement, Tshwane said it would not go ahead with its intended action of applying for an urgent interdict in the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

The city had sought to prevent the employees continuing with their unprotected strike and to restrain them from damaging municipal property.

“Two buses were stoned and damaged yesterday, ostensibly by the striking employees shortly after they had left the depot for the morning shift fortunately no one was injured,” the statement said.

“TBS employees downed tools last Tuesday to pledge solidarity with one of the drivers who was arrested for a traffic infringement.

“The striking employees demanded the TBS fleet be allowed to drive on the dedicated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane solely reserved for the exclusive use by the A Re Yeng Bus Service.”

The city, however, said that it would continue with disciplinary action against all employees involved in the illegal strike, adding it would also enforce the no work no pay rule.

“Tshwane management are adamant that firm action has to be taken against employees who behave as though they are a law unto themselves and have scant regard for loyal TBS commuters.

“The city reiterates its apology to the frustrated and inconvenienced TBS commuters and will strive to ensure there is no recurrence of such an unnecessary disruption to service.”

The city further noted the Tshwane Metro Police Department officer will monitor the TBS depots to ensure there were no further disruptions to services.