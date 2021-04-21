Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
21 Apr 2021
5:35 am
Government
Government | Premium

‘Accused’ MEC bids to save Polokwane airport

Alex Japho Matlala

Speaking to The Citizen in Tzaneen, Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha said more work still needed to be done in order to get the airport out of the woods.

The Polokwane International Airport in Limpopo, 13 April 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya is on a mission to revive the Polokwane International Airport. The airport, according to the department, contributed immensely to the economic spin-offs in the province through agriculture, mining and tourism sectors. Last week, Lerule-Ramakhanya became a “punching bag” of opposition parties, which blamed her for the total collapse of services at the airport. ALSO READ: Opposition parties finger MEC over Polokwane airport mess The parties accused the MEC of failing to play her oversight role, which they claimed had led to the airport’s closure. The airport was closed down after...

Read more on these topics