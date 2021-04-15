Sipho Mabena
15 Apr 2021
New SANDF chief a combat soldier ‘fit for the job’

Sipho Mabena

Experts believe the new army chief is impressively armed to lead the SANDF crippled by budgetary cuts.

Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya. Picture: YouTube
  With a stint in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Special Forces and as chief of the Joint Operations (JOps), experts believe new army chief Lieutenant-General Rudzani Maphwanya is impressively armed to lead the SANDF crippled by budgetary cuts. Last year, The Citizen reported how budget cuts have sent the SA Air Force (SAAF) into a tailspin, with experts warning of its imminent crash as its ageing aircraft gather dust and crew lose qualifications due to a lack of flying time. ALSO READ: Ramaphosa announces new SANDF chief In May, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula admitted her department was in...

