WATCH LIVE: Tshwane state of the capital address

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams will on Thursday deliver his state of capital address.

The address comes in the midst of high tensions between the nunicipality and bus and truck drivers strike by municipal workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu).

The union has been demonstrating in the capital since Monday over its demand for an 18% salary increase.

Last month, the city appointed 70 town planners to start working on its plan to eradicate informal settlements across the city.

The city has been slammed by the South African Human Rights Commission for “poor planning, poor budgeting and poor reporting”, indicative of a lack of commitment to ensuring the right to adequate housing through the upgrading of informal settlements.

Among the issues Williams will address are:

Infrastructure development

Informal settlements strategy

Service delivery

Financial stability

Economic growth and employment

Integrated transport system

Title deeds

Social relief

Health infrastructure

