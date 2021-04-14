Multimedia
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces Military Command Council appointments

The MCC directs the work of the entire South African National Defence Force.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce new appointments to the Military Command Council (MCC).

In a statement, the Presidency said the announcement was “occasioned by the scheduled retirement of a number of generals”.

UPDATE: Ramaphosa announces new SANDF chief

The MCC is the highest decision-making body in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) comprised of:

  • chiefs of the army
  • navy
  • air force
  • military health services
  • Defence intelligence and joint operations

The MCC directs the work of the entire SANDF, according the Presidency in a tweet last year.

Watch below, courtesy of the SABC.

