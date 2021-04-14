WATCH: Ramaphosa announces Military Command Council appointments

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce new appointments to the Military Command Council (MCC).
In a statement, the Presidency said the announcement was “occasioned by the scheduled retirement of a number of generals”.
UPDATE: Ramaphosa announces new SANDF chief
The MCC is the highest decision-making body in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) comprised of:
- chiefs of the army
- navy
- air force
- military health services
- Defence intelligence and joint operations
The MCC directs the work of the entire SANDF, according the Presidency in a tweet last year.
Watch below, courtesy of the SABC.
ALSO READ: SANDF could be deployed to patrol the streets – reports