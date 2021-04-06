 
 
Ekurhuleni’s power supply on verge of being shut down

Some local councillors are expecting this doomsday scenario to happen soon, while city management says otherwise.

Hein Kaiser
06 Apr 2021
05:00:58 AM
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. Picture: Neil McCartney

In an ominous warning for South Africa’s large metros, the City of Ekurhuleni is said to be on the verge of going dark as its electricity department battles ageing and overloaded infrastructure, rampant illegal connections, bad debt and a critical lack of skills. Some local councillors are expecting this doomsday scenario to happen soon, while city management says otherwise. Ekurhuleni’s electricity infrastructure has reached middle age, with most if it tracking 38 years. This, according to city spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, is the primary cause of the roughly 1 500 daily outages, as reported on the council’s EMIS (municipal information system)....

