WATCH LIVE: Dlamini-Zuma to brief SA on amended lockdown regulations

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will on Thursday brief the country on the amendments to regulations covering Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa kept South Africa on lockdown level 1, but announced that off-site liquor sales would be banned for four days from Good Friday to Monday (Family Day) “given the role of alcohol in fueling reckless behaviour”.

However, on-site sales of liquor at taverns, restaurants and similar remain permitted in accordance with the establishment’s licence conditions and curfew.

The curfew remains in place and unchanged from midnight until 4am.

Gatherings including faith based ones are restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors, while attendance at funerals is limited to 100 persons. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Congregants have been urged not to gather outside places of worship and people must go home and not sleep over after services.

Dlamini-Zuma has since gazetted the latest regulations. Earlier last month, the minister also extended the national state of disaster until 15 April.

