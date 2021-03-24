Government 24.3.2021 10:23 am

WATCH LIVE: Mabuza delivers World TB Day address

Citizen reporter
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk 24/ Deaan Vivier)

Mabuza will be accompanied by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Sanac sector leaders and other international partners.

Deputy President and chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac) David Mabuza will deliver the keynote address at the World TB Day Commemoration event in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The event is being held at the Ehlanzeni Disaster Management Centre.

The event forms part of global World TB activities aimed at raising public awareness about tuberculosis and efforts made to prevent and treat the disease.

According to the Presidency, the event seeks to mobilise and remind everyone, including leaders of society, that the fight against TB and HIV continues even during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

