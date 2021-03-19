 
 
Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF

Government 2 hours ago

Monthly stipend has remained the same since 1994, while the cost of living has massively increased.

Sipho Mabena
19 Mar 2021
02:30:12 PM
Starving Cuba med students: Parents told to send groceries via SANDF

A woman walks near a poster depicting Cuban late leader Fidel Castro reading 'Revolution is changing everything that needs to be changed' in Havana. Picture: AFP

Instead of increasing the stipend of SA students studying medicine in Cuba to match the country’s standard of living, government has “bizarrely” opted to fly groceries and toiletries to them. Their monthly stipend has remained at $200 (about R3 000) since 1994, but the cost of living has not remained the same, especially after the recent economic reforms in the country which saw their dual currency being consolidated and an increase in the cost of basic necessities. According to an internal health department communique, which The Citizen has seen, parents of the 592 medicine students have until Wednesday to drop...

