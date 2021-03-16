 
 
‘Bottomless pit’ Prasa turns to public for protection

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula launched a volunteer project in Pretoria on Monday.

Marizka Coetzer
16 Mar 2021
05:00:45 AM
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Pretoria Station where he launched the Gauteng leg of the joint community security project, 15 March 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) runaway train and its carriages of delayed projects are only expected to see the light at the end of the tunnel late this year, as the agency pushes to raise their standards to almost acceptable. Yesterday, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula joined Prasa chair Leonard Ramatlakane and other stakeholders to launch a volunteer People’s Responsibility to Protect project in Pretoria. “We need to get the trains back on the tracks,” Mbalula said, noting there was “a revolution happening at Prasa”. “Everything has been broken and now we are fixing it.” In the...

