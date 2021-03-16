 
 
Minister to fight tourism budget cuts

Government 37 mins ago

According to Statistics South Africa’s annual Satellite Account for SA report, the tourism sector directly contributed almost 3% to SA gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016.

Eric Naki
16 Mar 2021
05:24:42 AM
Minister to fight tourism budget cuts

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Covid-19 has pitted Cabinet ministers against each other as the politicians are fighting over who should get the lion’s share of national budget slice as funds get reprioritised for the pandemic. The first to make the biggest noise is Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, who came out with guns blazing to oppose the cutting of her department’s budget. According to Statistics South Africa’s annual Satellite Account for SA report, the tourism sector directly contributed almost 3% to SA gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016. But that’s before the pandemic, which constrained most industry activities. Industry players recently told parliament about their...

