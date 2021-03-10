 
 
Post Office branches closed due to financial troubles

Government 12 hours ago

Workers arrived at work to find their branches locked, because the Post Office hadn’t paid rent.

Sipho Mabena
10 Mar 2021
04:57:10 PM
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  29 September 2009: Executive members of the Post Office announced the financial results at their learning and development center in Midrand on Tuesday, 29 September 2009. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla)

Employees of the South African Post Office (Sapo) at numerous branches across the country were locked out of work this week, as the battling entity struggled to pay its rent in several locations. The Post Office, which suffered a staggering R429 million net loss in the last three months, has allegedly kept its workers in the dark about its financial woes, with staff members only realising the extent of the problems when they arrived to chained doors and gates. Also Read: Post Office looking to sell non-core properties to generate revenue An unpleasant surprise for workers David Mangena, general secretary of...

