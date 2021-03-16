 
 
Accused Joburg officials back at work despite pending charges

Government 2 hours ago

The returnees were suspended in August, after being implicated in a number of dodgy multi-million rand cleaning and sanitation contracts.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
16 Mar 2021
04:42:43 PM
Accused Joburg officials back at work despite pending charges

The City of Johannesburg. Picture: iStock

The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) has admitted that two senior managers, one from the JPC’s auditing committee and another in charge of procurement, had returned to their offices before their pending disciplinary hearings have been concluded. The senior executives have been back at work, despite being implicated in allegations of a Covid-19 spending spree at the state company, following a report and investigation by Kunene, Ramapala Inc, which also implicated several others. The returnees were among three officials who were suspended in August last year by former acting chief executive (CEO) officer of the JPC Eldred Mtaner, after being implicated...

