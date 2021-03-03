Government dismisses R3,500 Covid-19 grant as fake news

The government has dismissed reports of the social relief of distress (SRD) grants being increased to R3,500 as fake news.

This is after a message circulating on social media claimed more than three million South Africans would receive R3,500 for six months.

It reads: “Don’t miss out on this Government Covid-19. Support grant. More than 3 million South Africans will receive R3,500 for a period of six months. First time applicants receive payments within 24 hours after approval. It takes only few seconds to apply. Hurry!”

The government has urged South Africans to refrain from circulating the message.

[#FakeNewsAlert] Please refrain from sharing this content with friends and family because it is not true. For any Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants related information- visit: https://t.co/JkqGwkbunx pic.twitter.com/crVYn3eRaO — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) March 3, 2021



President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the special Covid-19 grant by a further three months, but the amount remains at R350.

There is no need to go to a Sassa office to apply as all SRD processes are done online. Those who have been receiving the grant and are in the system need not re-apply.

To qualify for the grant, one must be:

South African citizens, permanent residents or refugees registered with Home Affairs;

Resident within the borders of the Republic of South Africa;

Above the age of 18;

Unemployed;

Not receiving any income;

Not receiving any social grant;

Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and do not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits;

Not receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme;

Not receiving any other government Covid-19 response support; and

Not resident in a government funded or subsidised institution.

