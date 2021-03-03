Government 3.3.2021 11:13 am

Government dismisses R3,500 Covid-19 grant as fake news

Citizen reporter

Urges South Africans to refrain from circulating the message as special Covid-19 grant remains at R350.

The government has dismissed reports of the social relief of distress (SRD) grants being increased to R3,500 as fake news.

This is after a message circulating on social media claimed more than three million South Africans would receive R3,500 for six months.

It reads: “Don’t miss out on this Government Covid-19. Support grant. More than 3 million South Africans will receive R3,500 for a period of six months. First time applicants receive payments within 24 hours after approval. It takes only few seconds to apply. Hurry!”

ALSO READ: Sassa grant payment dates for March 2021

The government has urged South Africans to refrain from circulating the message.


President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the special Covid-19 grant by a further three months, but the amount remains at R350.

There is no need to go to a Sassa office to apply as all SRD processes are done online. Those who have been receiving the grant and are in the system need not re-apply.

To qualify for the grant, one must be:

  • South African citizens, permanent residents or refugees registered with Home Affairs;
  • Resident within the borders of the Republic of South Africa;
  • Above the age of 18;
  • Unemployed;
  • Not receiving any income;
  • Not receiving any social grant;
  • Not receiving any unemployment insurance benefit and do not qualify to receive unemployment insurance benefits;
  • Not receiving a stipend from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme;
  • Not receiving any other government Covid-19 response support; and
  • Not resident in a government funded or subsidised institution.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

