Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will now move to Level 1 lockdown due to the decline in cases.

“The decline is because change in behaviour – with most people adhering to the Covid-19 regulations which were out in place in December, and the public health sector helping containing the virus,” said Ramaphosa.

During the eased lockdown level 1:

The curfew has been changed from 12 midnight to 4am.

Gatherings will be permitted subject to size and other regulations health regulations including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Social, cultural and religious gatherings are now allowed – 100 people for indoor gatherings and 250 people for outdoor gatherings. If the venue is small, then no more than 50% of the venue’s capacity will be allowed.

Night vigils remain banned

Alcohol can be sold within normal hours, but not during curfew hours.

Only five airports will be opened for international travel – OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka Airport, Mpumalanga Airport and Lanseria.

Some borders remain closed.

Wearing of masks in public places remains mandatory.

The President has urged South Africans to continue adhering to the lockdown regulations, warning against the possible third wave.

Friday will mark exactly one year since the country announced the first case of Covid-19.

“A year later we have a much clearer picture of how to deal with the virus, with South African scientists helping our country and globally in identifying new variants.”

More than 67,000 healthcare workers have been vaccination in the last 10 days.

“The vaccination campaign has so far gone extremely very well. All provinces have established vaccination sites and have put in place expansion plans.

“Of the 49 sites that will be increased, 17 sites in the private hospital sector and the rest will be in the public health sector. We will begin our second phase of vaccination in late April. We have signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to deliver 11 vaccines and we are in the final stages of securing our dosage from the African Union. We will be secured when it comes to vaccines,” said Ramaphosa.

This is a developing story.

