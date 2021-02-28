Government 28.2.2021 07:35 pm

WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

UPDATE: Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

The President is expected to announce eased lockdown regulations as the country sees a decrease in daily Covid-19 cases.

On Saturday, South Africa recorded 1,447 new cases of Covid-19, taking the cumulative number to 1,512,225. The country has recorded 49,941 Covid-19 related deaths so far.

The country received its second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Saturday as the health department moves to vaccinate healthcare workers.

Watch his address below courtesy of the SABC:

