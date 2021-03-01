 
 
Land appropriation constitutional amendment set to be finalised by next month

3 hours ago

ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters MPs maintained all stakeholders had already been offered sufficient opportunity to make submissions.

Brian Sokutu
01 Mar 2021
04:58:48 AM
Land appropriation constitutional amendment set to be finalised by next month

Proceedings in Parliament during the 2021 State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The amendment of Section 25 of the constitution – paving the way for the appropriation of land without compensation – is set to be finalised by next month, following Friday’s provisional acceptance by MPs of the broad thrust of the report on public participation. Subject to proposed additions by MPs on the parliamentary multiparty ad hoc committee, chaired by Dr Mathole Motshekga, lawmakers accepted the 95-page document, expected to be endorsed by early next month. They agreed that additional political party inputs would be submitted to the committee secretariat. Most MPs – except those of the Democratic Alliance and the...

