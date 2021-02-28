Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm on the developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, head of digital communications in the Presidency Athi Geleba has announced.

“The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet,” said the Presidency.

The country received its second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Saturday as the health department moves to vaccinate healthcare workers.

As of Saturday, South Africa has recorded 1,447 new cases of Covid-19, taking the cumulative number to 1,512,225. The country has recorded 49,941 Covid-19 related deaths.

