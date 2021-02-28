Government 28.2.2021 03:45 pm

Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The address follows meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm on the developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, head of digital communications in the Presidency Athi Geleba has announced.

ALSO READ: I can smell Level 1, says Malema

“The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet,” said the Presidency.

The country received its second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Saturday as the health department moves to vaccinate healthcare workers.

As of Saturday, South Africa has recorded 1,447 new cases of Covid-19, taking the cumulative number to 1,512,225. The country has recorded 49,941 Covid-19 related deaths.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 loan scheme saved 23,000 jobs, says Ramaphosa 25.2.2021
Ramaphosa: Anyone with evidence of wrongdoing by judges must report to authorities 22.2.2021
ANC’s quest hasn’t changed and it won’t anytime soon 20.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

Environment Tokai Forest shedding its alien invasive coat as clearing operations forge ahead 

Driving impressions VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Covid-19 Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition