KZN Municipalities repay millions to Eskom

Mthonjaneni Local Municipality has been commended for settling its R6.9 million debt with Eskom, thereby averting the interruption of electricity supply to communities.

The King Cetshwayo District municipality is among three in the province to have settled money owed to the power utility.

eDumbe Municipality paid its outstanding R6.2 million, and Abaqulusi R36.1 million.

KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said the positive development follows mediation efforts which led to the signing of payment plans with Eskom.

