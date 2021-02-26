Government 26.2.2021 12:11 pm

KZN Municipalities repay millions to Eskom

Gugu Myeni
KZN Municipalities repay millions to Eskom

An Eskom sign at the entrance of the power utility’s Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill on 25 August 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

eDumbe Municipality paid its outstanding R6.2 million, and Abaqulusi R36.1 million.

Mthonjaneni Local Municipality has been commended for settling its R6.9 million debt with Eskom, thereby averting the interruption of electricity supply to communities.

The King Cetshwayo District municipality is among three in the province to have settled money owed to the power utility.

eDumbe Municipality paid its outstanding R6.2 million, and Abaqulusi R36.1 million.

ALSO READ: High Court orders Newcastle Municipality to pay R30m a month in Eskom debt

KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said the positive development follows mediation efforts which led to the signing of payment plans with Eskom.

This article was republished from Zululand Observer with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF lashes out at Eskom CEO De Ruyter over the suspension of CFO Solly Tshitangano 27.2.2021
Limpopo businessman charged for Kusile corruption faces additional R5m tax fraud charge 25.2.2021
Budget 2021: Eskom’s three-division split might be completed by 2022 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition