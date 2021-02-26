Government 26.2.2021 07:52 am

Sassa grant payment dates for March 2021

In his budget speech this week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced changes to the social grant changes, with most grants seeing an increase of R30.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has released grants payment dates for the month of March.

According to Sassa, older persons’ grants will be paid from 3 March 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts. Disability grants will be paid from 4 March 2021 and all other grants will be paid from 5 March 2021.

Social grant changes: 

  • Child support grant – Increased by R15 to R460
  • Old age grant – Increased by R30 to R1890
  • Old age over 75 grant – Increased by R30 to R1910
  • War veterans grant – Increased by R30 to R1910
  • Disability grant – Increased by R30 to R1890
  • Foster care grant – Increased by R10 to R1050
  • Care dependency – Increased by R30 to R1890

The Sassa has also dismissed claims circulating on social media about the expiry of the Sassa/South African Post Office (Sapo) card on 31 March 2021, saying it’s not true.

While the cards will have to be replaced as indicated by the SA Reserve Bank, there is no end date for this.

“The cards will have to be replaced, as indicated by the SA Reserve Bank report but there is no set date by which time this must be done. Information on the card replacement will be made public in due course,” read the statement.

“Sassa clients have the right to choose their payment method and there is nothing that forces the clients who are currently being paid through the South Africa Post Office to change to bank accounts. They will still be paid using the current Sassa-Sapo card beyond April 2021.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

