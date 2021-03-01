 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ramaphosa’s plan to professionalise public service will be met with resistance

Government 48 seconds ago

President’s will to do away with unqualified, high-earners and their patronage networks will be met with resistance, but is long overdue

Sipho Mabena
01 Mar 2021
04:00:40 PM
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa’s plan to professionalise public service will be met with resistance

Reducing the public sector wage bill will meet with resistance. Picture: REUTERS

Not only will professionalising the public service take time and determination, but experts believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should expect  resistance from those who are incompetent and unqualified for their present government positions. In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa emphasised that government departments needed to be “insulated from politics”. Ramaphosa said professionalisation was necessary for stability in the public service, especially in the senior ranks. Also Read: Public service must be depoliticised, says Ramaphosa The president also lamented the appointment of unqualified people to key positions. “Twenty-seven years into democracy, it can be said of the public service that...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Public service must be depoliticised, says Ramaphosa 1.3.2021
Portfolio Committee welcomes new wage agreement 29.6.2015
Ivory Park protest turns violent 2.6.2015

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.