Govt gazettes new official names for Port Elizabeth and King Williams Town

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has gazetted new names for Port Elizabeth and two airports in the Eastern Cape.

The Port Elizabeth Airport has been renamed to Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, and Port Elizabeth will now be known as Gqeberha.

Uitenhage has been renamed to Kariega, while the East London Airport is now known as the King Phalo Airport.

King Williams Town is now known as Qonce.

This after a two-year process, which saw residents and the Eastern Cape DA opposing the Port Elizabeth name change.

“The name defines who we are and it has been the name identifying our Friendly City to generations of people. The majority of our people love the name of the City and do not find it offensive at all. Not all names from the past are offensive.

“Changing the names of the province and Port Elizabeth must be the last thing on Premier Mabuyane’s priority list,” said the party at the time.

Othe name changes in the Eastern Cape

This after Sanral pumped R16.8 billion into construction projects in the province as Premier Oscar Mabuyane plans to reverse apartheid spatial planning.

Mabuyane made the announcement at the Eastern Cape legislature in Bhisho while delivering the state of the province address (Sopa).

READ MORE: Eastern Cape govt seek to reverse apartheid spatial planning

The R16.8 billion investment is budgeted over the next two years, with R4.6 billion awarded to 14 projects which have turned large parts of the province into construction sites, revealed Mabuyane.

He said contractors were currently on site building roads from Kareedouw to Humansdorp, Jansenville to Wolwefontein, King William’s Town, Fort Beaufort to Alice, Middleburg, Molteno, Maletswai to Lady Grey to Barkley East, Whittlesea to Komani, Dordrecht to Indwe, Engcobo and other parts of the province.

“Throughout the province, contractors are on site contributing to building the Eastern Cape we all want,” said Mabuyane.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting by News24 Wire

