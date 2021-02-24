 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Will Mboweni’s budget lift SA out of its financial pit?

Government 2 days ago

Bold reforms needed as the ‘Ramaphosa Effect’ wears thin.

Eric Naki
24 Feb 2021
05:05:32 AM
PREMIUM!
Will Mboweni’s budget lift SA out of its financial pit?

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the medium-term budget in Parliament, 28 October 2020. Picture: GCIS

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has to plan to climb a mountain today. He has to plot a path to take the country back to the economic heights of the Madiba and Thabo Mbeki years – out of the financial pit into which it was plunged during the Zuma administration. The steady downward trajectory of the South African economy post 1994 is obvious: Under Nelson Mandela, the average annual growth of gross domestic product was 2.7%; unemployment was 25% and government debt (including that inherited from the apartheid era) was 48% of GDP. Under Mbeki, GDP growth averaged 4.1% annually; unemployment...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
‘The next financial year is going to be a great one’ 26.2.2021
Sin tax increase ‘won’t discourage substance abusers’ – Sanca 26.2.2021
Mboweni paints sobering picture: ‘We owe a lot of people a lot of money’ 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.