Government 23.2.2021 10:09 am

WATCH: Gauteng Premier Makhura delivers State of the Province address

Siyanda Ndlovu
WATCH: Gauteng Premier Makhura delivers State of the Province address

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: GCIS

Top of the provincial government’s priority list is the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura will on Tuesday focus on the provincial government’s service delivery plans for the year ahead in his State of the Province address (Sopa).

Top of his priority list is the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Makhura uses Sopa to send stern warning to those implicated in PPE corruption

Last week the province began its vaccination programme led by the South African Medical Research Council as part of the Johnson & Johnson phase 3b implementation study.

It  said that it aimed to have at least 16 000 healthcare workers vaccinated in a period of two weeks.

Among other things, it aims to “unleash the potential of the high-growth sectors to create jobs and facilitate the entry of new SMMEs, township businesses and black industrialists into the mainstream economy”.

ALSO READ: Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura

“A state-of-the-art infrastructure network is central to the growth of the economy and well-being of citizens,” reads the provincial government’s Twitter page.

“Defeating Covid-19, Reigniting the economy, Providing support and social relief to those affected by the pandemics of Covid-19 and GBVF.”

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ghana gets world’s 1st doses of free Covax vaccines 24.2.2021
DA calls for ad hoc committee to oversee SA’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout 23.2.2021
Makhura wants Gauteng high on list of SA’s top cannabis producers 23.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition