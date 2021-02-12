R350 grant recipients don’t have to reapply, says Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced that recipients of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant don’t have to reapply for the grant, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said that the SRD grant of R350 would be extended for another three months.

However, according to Sassa, applications will also be extended for citizens who missed the application period the first time.

In a statement, Sassa said they had processed in excess of 9.6 million applications each month from May 2020 to January 2021, and had paid more than 6.5 million grants per month.

“The total amount spent on the grant to date has exceeded R16 billion, however, for those who had their special grant approved, but had not been paid by the end of January, will still be paid through the existing payment channels,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINED: How Sassa grants will be paid from February

Sassa also explained that individuals who had previously received the grant could now also use different payment channels and were not forced to collect the money from local Post Offices only.

“Sassa has also reassured all citizens who had their special grant approved, but had not been paid by the end of January, will still be paid through the existing payment channels, including the South African Post Office, direct deposits into bank accounts or money transfers to cellphones, as requested by the approved applicants.”

Sassa has urged the recipients of the grant to note the following:

There is no need to go to a Sassa office; all SRD processes are done online. Any amendments on your application can be made here

Those who have already received this grant and are on the system need not reapply

Every application will be validated monthly, as has been the case, and if approved, will be paid

Clients, whose applications for the grant were declined, can lodge an appeal for review on the Sassa Covid-19 portal. Declined applicants who had already lodged appeals need not reapply or re-appeal.

Compiled by Reitumetse Makwea

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.