Tshwane to continue rollout of new prepaid electricity meters

Tshwane metro will continue the rollout of new smart prepaid electricity meters to its residents later this month.

The project to replace conventional electricity meters with the new smart prepaid meters is well underway, said Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.

“These meters are an exciting step towards realising the city’s adoption of smart, resident focused technology, that empowers and enables our customers.

“This project will re-commence on 17 February 2021 and will run until the end of this financial year, 30 June 2021,” he said.

“It will continue into the next financial year in line with the available budget.”

ALSO READ: Prepaid meters cost Tshwane R355m

Williams said that over 24,000 electricity meters would be installed during this phase.

“Residents will be notified through pamphlets, seven days prior to the scheduled installation. Residents will also be presented with user manuals on how to use the keypad/meter once the installation has been completed.

“More than 61% of properties in the city are already purchasing electricity via prepaid meters, and this phase will contribute to developing a completely smart metered electricity network that benefits all residents of Tshwane,” Williams said.

He said that the newly installed prepaid meters would be preloaded with 5kWh.

Consumers are then encouraged to load more units onto the new meter for their own household usage.

Electricity units can be purchased from the Tshwane metro pay points at customer care centres and at selected banks and retailers.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.