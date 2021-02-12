Government 12.2.2021 11:02 am

Tshwane to continue rollout of new prepaid electricity meters

Eliot Mahlase
Tshwane to continue rollout of new prepaid electricity meters

Photo for illustration. Picture: Alberton Record.

Williams said that over 24,000 electricity meters would be installed during this phase.

Tshwane metro will continue the rollout of new smart prepaid electricity meters to its residents later this month.

The project to replace conventional electricity meters with the new smart prepaid meters is well underway, said Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.

“These meters are an exciting step towards realising the city’s adoption of smart, resident focused technology, that empowers and enables our customers.

“This project will re-commence on 17 February 2021 and will run until the end of this financial year, 30 June 2021,” he said.

“It will continue into the next financial year in line with the available budget.”

ALSO READ: Prepaid meters cost Tshwane R355m

Williams said that over 24,000 electricity meters would be installed during this phase.

“Residents will be notified through pamphlets, seven days prior to the scheduled installation. Residents will also be presented with user manuals on how to use the keypad/meter once the installation has been completed.

“More than 61% of properties in the city are already purchasing electricity via prepaid meters, and this phase will contribute to developing a completely smart metered electricity network that benefits all residents of Tshwane,” Williams said.

He said that the newly installed prepaid meters would be preloaded with 5kWh.

Consumers are then encouraged to load more units onto the new meter for their own household usage.

Electricity units can be purchased from the Tshwane metro pay points at customer care centres and at selected banks and retailers.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition