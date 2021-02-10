 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

R8m spent in three years for Collins Chabane municipality managers’ salaries

Government 2 days ago

Mayor defended the pay packet in one country’s poorest municipalities.

Alex Matlala
10 Feb 2021
06:18:24 AM
PREMIUM!
R8m spent in three years for Collins Chabane municipality managers’ salaries

Picture: iStock

The Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo has allegedly spent over R8 million in nearly three years paying for the salaries of two municipal managers – while some residents live in abject poverty. Named after late minister in the presidency Collins Chabane, the council is allegedly paying more than R300,000 every month for two municipal managers. The municipality, which is one of the smallest and the poorest in the country, had a total annual budget of R654 million this financial year from the provincial treasury. The brouhaha started in 2018 after premier Stan Mathabatha and ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Govt steps in to help avert potential flood damage in Limpopo 11.2.2021
Limpopo child rapist gets life imprisonment after raping a 14-year-old disabled girl 10.2.2021
Three people shot, left injured after clash over land in Limpopo 9.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km

General SIU investigators intimidated, threatened during probes into PPE corruption

Business News Five-year mandatory rotation for audit firms – Cosatu

Government Cabinet approves state of disaster extension by another month

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.