Taxpayers could be hit with a Covid-19 vaccine tax

Government 1 hour ago

It may  be very tempting for government to introduce a vaccine tax, but tax experts have warned against this move.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
03 Feb 2021
06:51:22 PM
Taxpayers could be hit with a Covid-19 vaccine tax

Picture for illustration. Picture: Jack Guez/AFP

South Africa’s overstretched taxpayers could be hit with yet another tax, if a prediction from one of the country’s leading tax consultancy firms come true. Tax experts at auditing and tax firm Mazars said during a seminar on the possible outlook of the 2021 budget that government may introduce a Covid-19 vaccine tax, as options for boosting revenue collection dwindle with the ailing economy. They suggested the possibility that government could see this as one of the few options it had to tinker with revenue, in order to meets its budget requirements this year. According to Mazars national head of...

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


